Authorities have brought a second-degree murder charge against Adam Montgomery in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony,
The charges comes 10 months after authorities announced that Harmony had been last seen in late 2019 and asked the public to help find her. A search that went on for months segued into a murder investigation in August.
According to the murder charges, Montgomery struck Harmony in the head repeatedly on Dec. 7, 2019, with a closed fist.
He faces three other charges:
Falsifying physical evidence, for trying to destroy, conceal or remove the body of Harmony sometime between Dec. 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020.
Abuse of a corpse, for trying to remove, conceal or destroy Harmony's corpse or part of her corpse between Dec. 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020.
Witness tampering, for trying to dissuade his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, from testifying falsely, between Dec. 7, 2019, and Jan. 4, 2022.
Police said Montgomery was taken from Valley Street jail, where he has been in custody since early January, to the police station Monday morning. He was formally arrested and booked on the charges and returned to the jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Tuesday.
A telephone message left with Montgomery's public defender, Caroline Smith, we not immediately returned.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and Attorney General John Formella made the announcement at the Manchester police station at 1 p.m. They were flanked by detectives, prosecutors and a deputy U.S. marshal who have been working the case for months.
Aldenberg said the charges are of no solace to his police force or Harmony's family.
He said the charges will garner additional discussions and speculation.
As he has done in past press briefings, Aldenberg paused at times to keep his emotions from overtaking him.
"i know of no other way to respect and honor this innocent and defenseless chaild than to extend an act of kindness to another child in her memory," Aldenberg said. Hug him. Encourage her. Tell him he is loved and you protect him, Aldenberg said.
He encouraged people to do something nice for a child.
The charges come just weeks before Adam Montgomery is expected to go on trial on various charges involving the theft of a shotgun and assault rifle from a Manchester home about the time that Harmony went missing. Adam Montgomery has a lengthy criminal records, so if convicted, he faces decades behind bars for merely the weapon charges.
Kayla Montgomery faces charges involving welfare fraud, witness tampering and possession of stolen guns. She is listed as a witness for the prosecution in the upcoming trial against Adam Montgomery.