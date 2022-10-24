Harmony Montgomery press conference

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg fights back tears as he talks about Harmony Montgomery at a press conference Monday announcing the arrest of Adam Montgomery on murder charges in Harmony’s 2019 death.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Adam Montgomery has been charged with murder in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony.

The second-degree murder charge and other charges announced Monday come 10 months after authorities announced that Harmony had been last seen in late 2019 and asked the public to help find her.

Adam Montgomery

A booking photo of Adam Montgomery from Oct. 24.
Harmony Montgomery

Killed in 2019 at age 5, according to authorities
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg speaks at a press conference on Monday announcing the arrest of Adam Montgomery in murder charges for the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery.
Attorney General John Formella annouces the arrest of Adam Montgomery on Monday for murder charges for the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery.