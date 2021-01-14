A Bridgewater man is the first New Hampshire person to be arrested in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week, authorities said.
The FBI said agents arrested Thomas Gallagher, 61, without incident on Wednesday afternoon, a week after a pro-Trump mob of thousands stormed Capitol Hill to protest congressional acceptance of the Electoral College results.
Gallagher, who was taken into custody on Jan. 6 but then released, is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Concord at 1 p.m. Thursday.
According to an affidavit sworn by Capitol Police, Gallagher was among six people who were toward the front of a crowd at the upper level of the Capitol Visitors Center near the door of the House Atrium.
The crowd refused police orders to leave, and Gallagher and the five others were taken into custody.
They were later issued citations to appear at the District of Columbia Superior Court.
The six face federal charges of entering a restricted building or grounds, and impeding or disrupting government business.