House Judiciary Committee holds oversight hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Capitol Hill in Washington

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testified Wednesday before Congress, defending his record and that of his agents as Republicans repeatedly attacked the bureau for what they called politically motivated investigations and threatened to take away some of the agency’s budget or surveillance authority.

The hearing before the House Judiciary Committee is Wray’s first congressional testimony since former president Donald Trump was indicted last month on 37 charges of mishandling national security documents and obstructing government efforts to recover them. Trump has pleaded not guilty.