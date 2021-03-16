FBI raids Free Keene properties

Police officers and FBI agents raided two Keene properties associated with the Free Keene libertarian group on Tuesday morning.  

 

 Damien Fisher/union Leader Correspondent

KEENE — Keene police officers and federal law enforcement raided two the properties controlled by the libertarian Free Keene group.

 

Police and federal agents were seen at the Marlborough Street bitcoin embassy operated by the group, and at the duplex on the corner of Leverette and River streets. 

 

FBI Representative Kristen Setera said there is no known danger to the public.

 

“The FBI is conducting court authorized law enforcement activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation at several locations in Keene New Hampshire and the surrounding area,” Setera said.

 

Police at the scene declined to comment on the operations.

 

 

 

