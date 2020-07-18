The family of the Manchester man found July 9 buried in Lawrence, Mass., is asking anyone with information about his death to come forward while the FBI continues to investigate.
The body of Zakhia Charabati, 52, of Manchester, was found by FBI investigators after a three-day dig. An FBI spokeswoman said Friday the investigation was ongoing, and did not say if an autopsy to be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts had been completed.
Through David Guarino, of the public relations firm Melwood Global, Charabati’s family issued a statement Friday asking anyone with information about Charabati’s death to contact police.
“We are relieved and thankful that, after four months of extensive search, our beloved Zak was found,” Guarino’s statement on behalf of Charabati’s family read.
“We are confident that the authorities will find those who committed this horrific and unwarranted crime and bring them to justice.”