NEW YORK - Federal agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Manhattan home of Rudy Giuliani, seizing his electronic devices as part of a long-running investigation into whether the one-time New York mayor and attorney for former president Donald Trump acted as an unregistered foreign agent, according to people familiar with the matter.
Such a search involving a high-profile lawyer marks a dramatic step forward in the probe, which has centered around Giuliani's activities involving Ukraine and whether he sought to influence U.S. policy toward that country.
Two Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged with campaign finance violations in 2019 by federal prosecutors in New York.
Giuliani could not immediately be reached for comment. Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, confirmed via text message that a search warrant had been executed and Giuliani's devices had been taken. A spokesman for Trump did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The development was first reported by the New York Times.