CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Justice will receive a $1.3 million federal grant to fund a law that it doesn’t have on the books — a so-called red-flag law, which would keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, federal officials announced.
Jane Young, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire, announced the grant in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.
“These funds will be instrumental in combating violent crime and keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose the greatest threat to the ever-increasing fragile safety of our communities,” Young said in a statement.
The grant will be used to fund state crisis intervention programs, including extreme risk protection order programs, the statement said. It could also fund drug, mental health and other intervention programs, gun violence recovery courts and outpatient treatment, the release states.
New Hampshire does not have such an extreme-risk protection order law, also referred to as a red-flag law. Such a law allows family members, health care providers, school officials and police to ask a judge to temporarily prevent a person deemed a danger to themselves or others from access to their guns.
On Wednesday, a New Hampshire House committee heard testimony on several pieces of proposed gun legislation, including a red-flag law.
In an email, Mike Garrity, a spokesman for Attorney General John Formella, said no final decisions have been made on how the money will be spent.
He said the grant requires Formella to solicit input from police, victim service providers, community members, the judiciary, behavioral health advocates and others.
“We are in the middle of that process now and hope to have some initial proposals within the next couple of months,” Garrity wrote.
The funding comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in June.
A gun-rights lawyer said only about 18 states and the District of Columbia have red-flag laws, which he said pose constitutional problems when it comes to property rights as well as the Second Amendment.
Unless the money can be spent on mental health programs, Concord attorney Sean List thinks the state should reject it.
“This is the federal government trying to significantly impact state law through taxpayer funds,” he said.
In an email, the director of GunSense NH said it’s up to Gov. Chris Sununu and state lawmakers to follow up on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
“The grant awarded to the state is a powerful opportunity to strengthen our laws and keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a danger to themselves or others,” Hawkins wrote.