A Federal Court judge will proceed with a lawsuit against a New York-based specialty pharmacy for its role in a kickback scheme involving a potent fentanyl spray.
The multiple plaintiffs argue Linden Care LLC and Rochester Drug Co-Operative turned “a blind eye to the volume and unlawful nature” of Subsys, under-the-tongue fentanyl spray, prescriptions being written by a New Hampshire physician assistant who received payments, according to court documents.
The four plaintiffs allege they became dependent on the prescription drug.
The drug had only been approved for “the management of breakthrough pain in adult cancer patients who are already receiving and who are tolerant to around-the-clock opioid therapy for their underlying persistent cancer pain,” according to Judge Paul Barbadoro’s order. The plaintiffs were being treated for non-cancer-related ailments.
“Plaintiffs allege that Linden Care repeatedly filled their Subsys prescriptions even though they
were not eligible to receive them under the TIRF REMS Access Program,” Barbadoro wrote.
In a motion to dismiss, Linden Care argues the plaintiffs’ complaint does not “sufficiently allege the elements of negligence” and doesn’t meet New Hampshire’s three-year statute of limitations.
“These allegations are plainly sufficient to support plaintiffs’ negligence claims against Linden Care if the duties alleged are ones that New Hampshire is prepared to recognize,” Barbadoro wrote.
A motion to dismiss by Rochester Drug Co-Operative has been stayed during bankruptcy proceedings, according to court documents.
The physician assistant, Christopher Clough of Dover, was sentenced to four years in federal prison in June 2019.
Clough’s sentence came on the heels of the conviction of five former executives of Insys Therapeutics, including its founder, onetime billionaire John N. Kapoor, in federal court in Boston. They were convicted of racketeering conspiracy for bribing doctors such as Clough to prescribe a highly addictive painkiller to patients who didn’t need it and tricking insurers into paying for it.
Clough wrote more than 750 prescriptions for Subsys. He received $50,000 in kickbacks payments from Insys. Payments from Medicare and the Veterans Affairs health care program Tricare amounted to more than $2.5 million.
The kickbacks were speaker fees for little attended dinner meetings at high-end restaurants in Boston and Portsmouth.