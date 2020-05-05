A federal judge has determined that all ICE detainees held at Strafford County jail will have the ability to appear before her quickly and argue to be released on bail.
U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty issued the order on Monday, broadening an oral order she issued three days earlier that granted expedited bail hearings to medically vulnerable detainees.
Also on Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a third Strafford County inmate. The agency did so after its own medical expert determined that medical conditions made the inmate a "ticking time bomb," according to an order released on Monday.
Last month, ICE released two people who were named in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU and four prominent New Hampshire law firms. The suit challenges the detention of people at the Strafford County jail on violations such as overstaying a visa or entering the country illegally.
McCafferty's latest order grants class action status to approximately 70 people whom ICE is holding at the jail.
The first bail hearing under her new order ended with McCafferty rejecting bail for a man despite medical issues that made him a high risk for COVID-19.
The inmate, Elizier Goncalves De Matos, was involved in fentanyl trafficking in Massachusetts, according to Scott Murray, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire. De Matos overstayed his visa and is deportable, and he is also a flight risk based on a potential sentence he faces based on drug charges.
"If released, even on strict conditions, petitioner would pose a danger to the community and would be a flight risk," McCafferty ruled on Monday.
In a second order issued Monday, McCafferty castigated government lawyers for their approach to medically vulnerable inmates. An ICE medical expert reviewed the names of 19 inmates that the ACLU and its legal partners had identified as vulnerable to COVID-19. ICE's expert said only one fit the Centers for Disease Control guidelines as vulnerable, the unnamed "ticking time bomb" whom ICE quickly released.
McCafferty noted that top ICE officials called on jails in early April to review their population and provided a host of disorders and ailments that would necessitate a release. McCafferty wrote that Murray's office approach was too narrow.
"As the court stated ... detainees who have conditions which place them at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 have demonstrated a substantial claim of constitutional error," she wrote. "These detainees are eligible to receive bail hearings."
McCafferty said ICE will have to prove that an inmate represents a danger to the public or a flight risk for the judge to keep the inmate in jail.
McCafferty ordered that the bail hearings will include a confidential portion where an inmate's medical condition can be discussed and debated in detail. That hearing will include an agreement on how the medical issue will be described so the public will have a general idea of the diagnosis.