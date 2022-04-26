Federal prosecutors have added charges against two Keene residents who prosecutors allege ran an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange that skirted money-laundering rules.
Three of the six people arrested when the case began have detailed their participation in the alleged scheme in documents indicating their intent to change their pleas to guilty on charges of wire fraud. Charges against a fourth person were dropped.
In a superseding indictment filed in federal court on Tuesday, prosecutors narrowed their scope to two defendants: Ian Freeman and Aria DiMezzo.
Prosecutors’ allegations in the new filing track the stories laid out in the other defendants’ plea agreements. Prosecutors allege Freeman and DiMezzo instructed others to open personal bank accounts, or bank accounts in the name of “churches” like the Shire Free Church, the Crypto Church of NH, the Church of the Invisible Hand and the Reformed Satanic Church.
Prosecutors allege these accounts were used to operate the cryptocurrency business, which was run both online and through kiosks installed around New Hampshire, including at the Red Arrow Diner and Murphy’s Taproom in Manchester.
Prosecutors allege DiMezzo and Freeman paid others to open bank accounts, and then to lie about those accounts to bank employees, saying they were handling church donations, “to avoid detection of their scheme by financial institutions.”
Freeman and DiMezzo are charged with conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, operating an unlicensed transmitting business, 15 counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering.
Freeman is also charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, attempting to evade taxes, continuing financial crimes enterprise and another money laundering charge.
Prosecutors also detailed property seized from Freeman and DiMezzo that they allege is connected to the scheme, including tens of thousands of dollars in cash from the kiosks, gold and silver bars and coins, a platinum coin commemorating one-time presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Ron Paul, and several units of different cryptocurrencies.