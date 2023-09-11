BOSTON — Prosecutors say a leader of the Lowell street gang, One Family Clique (OFC), conspired with fellow gang members to cocaine trafficking, and to laundering proceeds from drug sales through casinos north of the U.S. border.

Virak Prum, also known as "Polo," "Capo," and "Lips," pleaded guilty to charges related to the crimes in federal court on Thursday, and is set to be sentenced later this year, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy's office.