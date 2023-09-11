BOSTON — Prosecutors say a leader of the Lowell street gang, One Family Clique (OFC), conspired with fellow gang members to cocaine trafficking, and to laundering proceeds from drug sales through casinos north of the U.S. border.
Virak Prum, also known as "Polo," "Capo," and "Lips," pleaded guilty to charges related to the crimes in federal court on Thursday, and is set to be sentenced later this year, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy's office.
In August 2018, law enforcement, including the Lowell Police, began investigating OFC due to what Levy's office described as a "dramatic spike" in gang violence in Lowell.
According to prosecutors, OFC, which is an alliance between several gangs in and around Lowell and other states, was allegedly involved in 12 incidents of gunfire in the city during 2018 and 2019.
Since at least 2019, 36-year-old Prum — described by prosecutors as OFC's No. 2 in command — and his co-conspirators used the U.S. Postal Service to receive shipments of narcotics. In return, prosecutors would ship cash proceeds to the sources of the supply.
According to court documents, investigators would conduct "sneak and peek" search warrants on packages mailed by members of OFC. Investigators would open a package to see what is inside, repack it, and then keep it moving through the mailstream.
In one instance, investigators found $54,000 in cash that was mailed by Sarath Yut, described by prosecutors as OFC's No. 1. The cash was headed to California to a supplier, who would in return, mail drugs back east, according to prosecutors.
Levy's office said members of the conspiracy maintained stash houses in Lowell, which served as venues for gang meetings and other events "furthering the gang's illegal activities."
Over the course of the investigation, agents seized or purchased approximately 12 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.4 kilograms of cocaine, 2.1 kilograms of MDMA, 513 grams of heroin, and 169 grams of fentanyl. Agents also seized $177,591 in cash, and seven firearms.
In May 2021, Prum was involved in a money laundering operation, set up by federal agents, in which he and his co-conspirators provided "protection" to a shipment from Europe that prosecutors said contained a purported 8 million euros in drug proceeds from black tar heroin sales from Afghanistan.
Court documents state Prum was led to believe the purported money was ultimately headed to a casino in Canada to be laundered.
Prum and his co-conspirators helped pack a shipment of the purported cash into a truck and escorted it from a warehouse in Selkirk, New York, to Littleton, New Hampshire.
On Thursday, Prum pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and money laundering conspiracy. Both charges include a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison, and at least three years and up to life of supervised release.
The cocaine charge also includes a potential fine of up to $1 million, while the money laundering offense carries a fine of up to $500,000 or twice the value of the laundered property.
Prum was charged with 14 other co-conspirators in June 2021. According to Levy's office, he is the final defendant in the group to plead guilty in the case.
According to their indictment, the others defendants in the case include Yut, Peouveasnah Pin, Sambo Buth, Sambath Lay, Mark Yin, Christopher Phann, Darasy Chhim, Sriphan Keomany, Vongnaroth Proeung, Victory Thorn, Chomroeun Keo, Gaius Monteyro, Samoeun Kem, and Richard Sam.
Prum will be sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William Young on Dec. 14.
Prum's attorney, Michael Tumposky, was not immediately available for comment.