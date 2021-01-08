The top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire said he will work with law enforcement to prosecute any state residents who committed crimes in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week.
Scott Murray, am appointee of President Donald Trump, said if charges can be brought by his office, he will proceed with his law enforcement partners to initiate a prosecution.
In a statement, Murray said the constitutional right to demonstrate peacefully does not justify mob violence, attacks on government institutions or damage to federal property.
"The attack on the U.S. Capitol struck at the very foundation of our Democracy," he said.
Trump nominated Murray, who was then Merrimack County attorney, almost a year into the president's term. Murray will likely be replaced at some point after president-elect Joe Biden takes office.