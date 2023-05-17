FRESNO, Calif. — For the second time in the past year, federal prosecutors here say they have evidence that a California double-homicide was ordered by Aryan Brotherhood members and committed by men who saw the brutal twin killings as an entryway into the secretive all-white prison gang.

Last year, prosecutors charged two incarcerated Aryan Brotherhood members with ordering the Oct. 4 2020 killings of Allan Roshanski, 34, of Vista, and Ruslan Magomedgadzhiev, 40, of Tarzana, both allegedly shot to death by a Southern California man named Justin Gray. Now, those same two alleged prison gang members are charged with ordering a double homicide that prosecutors say was carried out on March 8, 2022, in Los Angeles County.