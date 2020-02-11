CONCORD -- The top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire warned Tuesday against the dangers that sanctuary cities pose to the public, while a hearing was canceled regarding the use of ICE detainers at the Valley Street jail in Manchester.
U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire Scott Murray said he issued his Tuesday statement in response to a warning from U.S. Attorney General William Barr about sanctuary cities. In such cities, local law enforcement does not work with federal immigration officials.
Murray warned foreign drug cartels reach into New Hampshire through a network of drug traffickers who employ criminal aliens to sell drugs.
"To shield themselves from arrest, criminal aliens often reside outside of our state, sometimes living in sanctuary cities where they feel safe," he said in a statement.
The statement was released the same day a court hearing had been scheduled about the use of ICE detainers to hold individuals at the Valley Street jail.
The ACLU has sued the jail on behalf of Raphael Pepen, a man who was arrested last year on a felony fentanyl trafficking charge. Prosecutors dropped charges and a judge ordered him released from jail, but jail employees alerted ICE about his pending release and he was taken into custody and deported.
That hearing scheduled for Tuesday was called off. Neither the ACLU nor Valley Street jail returned a call seeking comment on Tuesday.
According to paperwork filed in connection with the case, the jail has held 53 people over most of the last two years who have been subject to ICE detainers. Although jail Superintendent David Dionne said the jail does not hold inmates for ICE, all of the 53 Valley Street jail inmates ended up in ICE custody, the ACLU said in court papers.
According to the federal ICE website, "a detainer requests that a (law enforcement agency) notify ICE as early as practicable ... before a removable alien is released from criminal custody and then briefly maintain custody of the alien for up to 48 hours to allow DHS to assume custody for removal purposes."
In Pepen's case, jail officials called ICE to let them know he would be released soon, they then spent 35 minutes processing his release, and ICE took him into custody outside the jail, according to court records filed by the ACLU. Jail paperwork reads "released to ICE agent Alex Godinez."
In his statement, Murray acknowledged that reasonable people can debate the merits of immigration policy, but few would disagree that serious criminals who are in the country illegally should be prosecuted and then deported.
"When a sanctuary jurisdiction refuses to honor an immigration detainer and releases a felon onto the street, all of our citizens are endangered," Murray wrote.
He said New Hampshire frequently prosecutes criminal aliens who are in the country illegally, often for trafficking in fentanyl, heroin and other dangerous drugs.
He said New Hampshire is not in the forefront of the sanctuary movement.
"The reality is that criminals can shelter behind sanctuary policies to the detriment of everyone else in society. This is especially true if you are an interstate drug dealer looking for a place to hide while hooking Granite Staters on your deadly product," Murray said.
The U.S. Justice Department has filed a statement of interest in connection with the Pepen case.