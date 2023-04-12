catalytic converter

A three-way catalytic converter on a gasoline-powered 1996 Dodge Ram.

A ring of thieves is responsible for the theft of nearly 500 catalytic converters from New Hampshire and Massachusetts cars over the last two years, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Their thefts involved the use of battery-operated reciprocating saws that could remove a converter in a minute or less. The stolen parts were sold to junk dealers as far south as Connecticut and New Jersey, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts announced.