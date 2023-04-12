A ring of thieves is responsible for the theft of nearly 500 catalytic converters from New Hampshire and Massachusetts cars over the last two years, federal authorities announced Wednesday.
Their thefts involved the use of battery-operated reciprocating saws that could remove a converter in a minute or less. The stolen parts were sold to junk dealers as far south as Connecticut and New Jersey, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts announced.
Authorities named seven central Massachusetts residents for their alleged roles in a plot to transport stolen property, bank theft and money laundering.
In a press statement, authorities said they used surveillance footage, cellphone location monitoring to implicate five of the seven in at least 471 thefts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire this year and last.
On numerous occasions, they targeted more than 10 cars in a single night; one night they racked up 26 thefts.
Thefts involving New Hampshire locations included 14 in Concord (Dec. 6); 13 in Londonderry (Oct. 4) and 14 in Hooksett (Nov. 24).
“The suspects were skilled and able to locate and cut away the catalytic converter from a vehicle within a minute in most instances,” reads a statement from Rachel Rollins, the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts.
The suspects jacked up vehicles when necessary and used a battery-operated, fast-cutting reciprocating saw to cut out the catalytic converter and then move on.
One of the defendants, Rafael “Robin Hood” Davila, 35, of Feeding Hills, Mass., maintained meticulous notes on the thefts, his co-conspirators, the number of parts stolen and the make and models of the cars, authorities said.
Two of the scrap dealers who received the catalytic converters, Downpipe Depot in Connecticut and DG Auto in New Jersey, have been charged with interstate transportation of stolen property.
The investigation involved the FBI, Massachusetts State Police and 70 local police departments, including nine New Hampshire agencies.
Members of the crew have also been charged with plotting to steal from automatic teller machines and jewelry stores.
Catalytic converters contain valuable metals of palladium, platinum and rhodium. By the ounce, some of the metals are worth more than gold.
On Wednesday morning, authorities started executing arrest and search warrants in connection with the thefts.
The investigative operation was named “Cut and Run,” and the department called it a “lengthy” investigation that began with Massachusetts State Police.