Former state Rep. Stacie Marie Laughton of Derry, the first openly transgender person elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives, faces a federal charge of child sexual exploitation connected to an arrest last month by Nashua police on charges she allegedly distributed child sexual abuse images, officials said.
Laughton, 39, was charged Tuesday with one count of sexual exploitation of children — and aiding and abetting. She will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.
The arrest of Laughton stemmed from the same investigation last month that led to the arrest of Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson.
Groves was arrested and charged June 22 with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography. Following a detention hearing on July 13, the court took the federal government’s motion for detention under advisement.
Groves remains in state custody in New Hampshire.
According to the charging documents, a preliminary forensic review of Groves’ cellphone allegedly revealed over 10,000 text messages between Laughton and Groves that included discussion about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had taken of children while employed at Creative Minds day care in Tyngsborough, Mass., including at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately 3 to 5 years old, as well as explicit descriptions of sex with each other and others, including children.
The investigation remains ongoing.
According to the charging documents, beginning in May 2022 through June, Groves allegedly took nude images of children at the day care and sent the photos to an individual — now identified as Laughton following Tuesday’s federal complaint filing — with whom she was previously in an intimate relationship.
According to the affidavit, Groves “allegedly used natural bathroom breaks for the children,” such as “routine diaper pull-up changes prior to naptime ... to take multiple photos of the prepubescent children in a private bathroom and then sent the photos to the (former intimate partner) via text message.”
Department of Homeland Security special agent Rocco Rauseo wrote that a preliminary forensic review of Groves’s cellphone “allegedly revealed over 2,500 text messages between Groves and the individual.”
The messages included alleged discussion “about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had allegedly taken of children while employed at Creative Minds ...,” Rauseo wrote.
Creative Minds Early Learning Center cooperated in the investigation, officials said.
The charge of sexual exploitation of children provides for a sentence of at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes, which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
Laughton, a former Democratic state representative from Nashua, resigned her Ward 4 seat in the House in December 2022.
According to published reports, Laughton was arrested on stalking charges in September 2022, and again later that same year.
Laughton was arrested on a warrant in Hudson on a stalking order charge, and accused by police of communicating with the victim on social media on Nov. 8.
She was also accused of stalking and harassment, according to Nashua police.
In 2008, Laughton was convicted of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud while living in Laconia as a man.
After winning election in 2012, Laughton resigned after the felony conviction came to light.
And, in 2015, Laughton was sentenced to a suspended six-month jail term for reporting a bomb threat at a local hospital and voluntarily admitted herself to a mental health and addiction treatment facility in Vermont.
On Nov. 8, 2022, Laughton finished second in the race for three seats in Nashua Ward 4, the most Democratic ward in the city.
Democrat Marc Plamondon, a former Nashua alderman, defeated Republican nominee David Narkunas, 151-60, in a special election to fill Laughton’s former seat.