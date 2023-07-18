Former state Rep. Stacie Marie Laughton of Derry, the first openly transgender person elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives, faces a federal charge of child sexual exploitation connected to an arrest last month by Nashua police on charges she allegedly distributed child sexual abuse images, officials said.

Laughton, 39, was charged Tuesday with one count of sexual exploitation of children — and aiding and abetting. She will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.