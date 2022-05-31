Four individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit money laundering, in a case that involves preying on New Hampshire seniors.
The indictment alleges that Samuel Ansah, 31, whose whereabouts are unknown, and other individuals assumed false identities to establish relationships with two victims online, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office. Ansah was also charged with five counts of wire fraud.
Others charged in the case are Sunna Sepetu, 35, of Nashua, Nafis Quaye, 45, of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Stella Osabutey, 36, of Worcester, Mass.
“Through deceptive and false pretenses over many years, Ansah directed the victims to transfer large sums of United States currency to companies controlled by the other defendants who then conducted additional financial transactions designed to conceal the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the proceeds,” the news release said.
Quaye and Sepetu were arraigned on May 25 and released on personal recognizance. Osabutey waived arraignment, but Ansah remains at large. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Ansah’s whereabouts to contact the nearest Homeland Security Investigations office, or a U.S. Embassy or consulate.
If you or someone you know who is 60 or older has been a victim of financial fraud, call the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).