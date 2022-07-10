BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A New Hampshire man was sentenced to three months in prison Friday after allegedly defrauding his employer of more than $40,000 through his role in managing construction projects, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut.
William Sacco, 49, of Pelham, N.H., previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in February.
Sacco allegedly inflated the cost of change orders on projects he supervised for a Massachusetts-based mechanical contractor between June 2014 and December 2017, officials said in an email.
"As part of the conspiracy, a co-conspirator subcontractor, who owned an insulation company, made more than $200,000 in payments to Sacco and also for Sacco's benefit, including payments for Sacco's children's college tuition, a graduation party, a Mac laptop, airline tickets, hotels and Sacco's rent," officials said. "Sacco and the co-conspirator submitted inflated change orders to Sacco's former employer to offset some of the costs of the payments the co-conspirator made to Sacco."
Defense attorneys Seth B. Orkand and Edward Heath, representing Sacco, asked for a sentence of probation, saying that Sacco's conduct had been driven largely by struggles with addiction.
"Billy acknowledges that he violated the law for a lengthy period of time. Although Billy achieved sobriety in 2017 and voluntarily ceased the offense conduct before it was discovered, this case, and the complete collapse of his scheme, brought into sharp focus the serious consequences Billy must accept for his behavior," Orkand and Heath wrote in their sentencing memorandum. "Billy hit rock bottom in 2017, and he has sought to take responsibility for his conduct since then. He is deeply sorry for his actions, and for the pain he has caused his victims and family."
Federal prosecutors sought a sentence of eight to 14 months in their sentencing memorandum, citing the seriousness of the offense and the need to deter similar crimes.
"While there is a correlation in the timing between his most recent period of opioid addiction and the charged change order scheme, there is no evidence that the former 'directly caused' the latter," wrote U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. "In this context, Sacco's overall conduct appears to be driven by as much, if not more than, garden variety greed and a sense of entitlement rather than addiction-fueled desperation."
After his prison sentence, Sacco will be placed on supervised release for three years, including five months of home confinement, and required to complete 50 hours of customer service, officials said.
Judge Kari A. Dooley also ordered Sacco to pay restitution of $41,195.85, which officials said was done ahead of Friday's hearing.
Sacco is required to report to federal prison on Sept. 6, officials said.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.