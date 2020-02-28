The Keene man known as the “Crying Nazi” kept a cache of guns and suspected drugs in his apartment across the street from a school, according to federal agents.
Christopher Cantwell, 39, was arrested a month at his Keene home on charges of interstate extortion and making threatening interstate communications. Cantwell was ordered held without bail this week by U.S. District Court Judge Andrea Johnstone, who cited Cantwell’s history of violent threats, his guns, alleged drug use and failure to adhere to court orders in other cases.
“The nature of the offenses charged, combined with the weight of the evidence against the defendant and the demonstrated seriousness of the danger to persons in the community that would be posed by the defendant’s release, particularly given his prior criminal history, history of threats of violence, demonstrated facility with computer technology, encryption, and cyber-anonymity, and prior bail violations, weighs against his release and in favor of detention,” Johnstone wrote.
According to court records, agents found 17 guns when they arrested Cantwell in January, including a handgun and ammunition in a Pelican storage box affixed to the underside of his car. Agents also report Cantwell brought guns over state lines and in October made an alarming comment while watching “The Joker” at a movie theater in Keene.
“I just sat down to see ‘Joker,’ and I have a gun,” Cantwell wrote in a message on the Telegram messaging app, according to court records.
After someone reported the message to authorities, Keene police responded to the theater. The movie was stopped while Cantwell was questioned, police said at the time. He was not charged, though the movie theater’s management requested that he leave before the movie resumed, police said.
“The defendant maintains that the post was a joke and that he did not intend to create fear, but he later posted on Telegram that the person who reported him demonstrated that his ‘enemies are lowlifes and liars who phone in bogus threats to law enforcement’ and are ‘adding to (his) growing invincibility,’” Johnstone wrote.
Cantwell has a history of drug use that he has talked about on his internet radio programs, including his use of methamphetamines, according to court records. Johnston noted in her order that Cantwell had marijuana when he was arrested and federal agents found a supply of pills and vials of an unknown liquid in his Keene apartment.
“Defendant has a self-reported longstanding history of alcohol and substance abuse. He last used alcohol and marijuana on the day of his arrest. On the date of his initial appearance he tested positive for marijuana. Vials of clear liquid and bags of pills were seized during a search of defendant’s residence,” she wrote.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski wrote in her motion to have him held without bail that Cantwell spoke openly of his drug use on his podcasts.
“As he has frequently admitted in his broadcasts, the defendant has a lengthy and serious history of abusing drugs. He has described this ‘terrible habit’ of shooting up with methamphetamine. He has also snorted heroin, smoked ‘a lot of’ crack, and used PCP and ecstasy,” she wrote.
Cantwell was convicted on two counts of assault and battery for using pepper spray on protesters at the 2017 Charlottesville, Va., “Unite the Right” rally where white supremacists gathered to protest the removal of Confederate monuments. Cantwell was ordered to stay out of Virginia for five years as part of his sentence.
During an interview with Vice News at the Charlottesville rally, Cantwell said he was prepared to be violent, according to the motion filed by Krasinski.
“(I)n a Vice News documentary on the weekend events in Charlottesville, defendant made statements that ‘of course’ he is capable of violence, ‘I’m carrying a pistol, I go to the gym all the time, I’m trying to make myself more capable of violence,’” Krasinski quoted Cantwell from the Vice interview.
Cantwell got the nickname the “Crying Nazi” after the Vice documentary on the “Unite the Right” violence showed Cantwell crying when he leaned there was a warrant out for his arrest.
Ine counter-protester at the Unite the Right rally was killed when white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd, killing Heather Heyer. Fields pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence.
Cantwell’s current charges stem from threats he allegedly made to a member of another white supremacist organization. Cantwell was looking for information on one of the group’s members threatened the wife of another member to get information, according to court records.