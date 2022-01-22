Federal prosecutors filed a motion Friday stating the death of spree killer Gary Lee Sampson moots his death penalty appeal "but it does not call into question his convictions or sentences."
A Jan. 7 court filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, based in Boston, left open the possibility that Sampson's Dec. 21 death in federal prison in Missouri could overturn his death sentence, which was on appeal at the time he died, or both the sentence and his convictions for his three murders committed in July 2001.
A common-law doctrine of abatement ab initio, which the Wex Legal Dictionary at Cornell Law School defines as a criminal law rule "which negates a conviction if the defendant died before they could exhaust all appeals," should not be followed in Sampson's case, according to the government's statement.
The case is similar to ex-Patriot Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction that was reinstated in 2019 after his charges were dropped following his death in prison.
In Sampson's case, prosecutors argue "the Court should decline to adopt (any related doctrine) ... because the rationales underpinning it do not withstand scrutiny."
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office said that the office will let the filings speak for themselves.
Madeline Cohen, Sampson's lead attorney, said Friday she "can't litigate this in the press," but stands by her earlier statements that Sampson's legal team and Sampson himself have "never challenged his convictions." Sampson's attorneys have until Friday to submit their own response to the prosecutor statement.
Between July 24 and July 30, 2001, Sampson "brutally and incomprehensibly murdered" Philip McCloskey, 69, of Taunton; Jonathan Rizzo, 19, of Abington; and Robert Whitney, 58, of Concord, N.H., according to court documents.
He was convicted of the killings and sentenced to death in 2003. The US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit affirmed his death sentences on direct appeal in 2007. He was retried due to jury misconduct in 2017 and met the same result. He had filed his latest appeal on his death sentence in Aug. 2017, according to court documents, which was still active at the time of his death.