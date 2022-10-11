The U.S. Marshal’s office is warning the public about scam artists posing as federal law enforcement officials to trick people into sending money.
The agency is asking people to report any such calls to their local FBI office (online at: fbi.gov/contact-us).
Authorities said the scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. Potential victims are given options to avoid arrest, including purchasing a prepaid debit card or gift card, or providing their bank account information.
U.S. Marshal Enoch “Nick” Willard is taking the matter personally.
“These callers are spoofing our office’s phone number and greeting people using my name to appear legitimate, but I assure you they are not,” Willard said in a news release. “Nobody from the U.S. Marshal’s office would ever ask for banking information, request wire transfers or payment via gift cards for any purpose, and we encourage people to hang up the phone and report the call immediately.”
Scammers use different tactics to sound credible, officials said, sometimes providing information such as badge numbers, names of actual officers or judges, and courthouse addresses.
Andrew Grillo, Deputy U.S. Marshal for New Hampshire, said that’s not how federal law enforcement officers act. “Although it is not uncommon for law enforcement and court officials to reach out regarding court matters, they would never demand immediate payment of money to prevent arrest over the phone,” Grillo said.
The office issued the following tips for consumers:
Don’t divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.
The U.S. Marshal's office will never ask for credit card numbers, wire transfers or bank routing numbers.
Report scam phone calls to the FBI and Federal Trade Commission (ftc.gov).
If a scammer references a court order, call the clerk of courts and verify the court order given by the caller.