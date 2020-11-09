A BB-gun constitutes a dangerous weapon, according to Manchester police who charged a city resident with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon after they found him in Valley Cemetery, allegedly with a BB gun.
Sean Brown, 47, was also charged with reckless conduct; police allege he pointed a BB rifle at cars as they drove by the cemetery.
A press release said police located two loaded BB rifles and a loaded BB handgun in the cemetery. But it does not say whether the guns were in Brown's possession.
Police said they received calls at 4 p.m. about a man with a rifle in the cemetery pacing back and forth. Some callers said he fired a rifle several times, but not at any person.