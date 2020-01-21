EPPING - A Seacoast woman who allegedly caused a fuel tanker crash in December that spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline has been arrested charged with two related felonies.
According to New Hampshire State Police, Desiree Gulyban, 25, of Hampton, was arrested Monday afternoon for felony reckless conduct and second-degree assault.
On Dec. 16, Gulyban was driving a 2003 Volvo S60 when it allegedly veered from the left overtaking lane into the right lane, colliding with the tanker as it did so. The impact forced the tanker off the road causing it to overturn as the car continued on to crash into a guard rail in the median.
"The crash caused the tanker to leave the roadway and overturn in the wood line, spilling over 6,000 gallons of the nearly 11,000 gallons of fuel that was being transported," state police said.
The resulting response and cleanup closed the east-west artery for nearly 10 hours as firefighters and environmental experts struggled to contain the spill into the wetlands beside the highway.
As a result of Gulyban’s actions, the tanker driver, Jeffry Beaulieu, 28, of New Boston, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, state police alleged.
"Environmental assessment and cleanup of the fuel remains ongoing, and is expected to last several months to a year," state police said.
The tanker truck was a 2007 Heil owned by JP Noonan Transportation.