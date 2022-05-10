HANOVER – A felony charge of criminal mischief against a former Dartmouth College student accused of shooting a BB gun at a menorah on the Dartmouth Green in December 2020 has been dropped.
Carlos Wilcox, 21, of Bronx, N.Y., was indicted on the felony charge in September of causing more than $1,500 in damage by shooting a menorah and buildings on Dartmouth campus with a BB gun.
Grafton County prosecutors reached a deal with Wilcox last month.
In the April 8 agreement, Wilcox identifies Zachary Wang, another former Dartmouth student, as the real shooter.
According to the agreement, on Dec. 11, 2020, Wilcox went to the Walmart in West Lebanon with Wang and purchased a Daisy Red Rider Carbine BB gun. Then at approximately 8:11 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2020, Wilcox and Wang exited the office of the Dartmouth Review, where they were both writers, and walked north on South Main Street.
At approximately 8:16 p.m., Wang took the BB gun from Wilcox, crossed the sidewalk and between 8:17 p.m. to 8:19 p.m. fired the BB gun at the menorah on the Dartmouth Green, striking each of the illuminated lights, Wilcox said in the agreement with prosecutors.
Wilcox and Wang continued to walk north on North Main Street and together entered Kappa Kappa Kappa with the BB gun.
The agreement to drop the charge includes several conditions that will be in place two years: that Wilcox remain on good behavior, and that he is to continue substance abuse counseling as recommended by his counselor and abide by all treatment recommendations of his counselor. He must also perform 100 hours of community service in the first year. And within 90 days of the agreement being filed, Wilcox must pay restitution of no more than $2,053.64 to Chabad at Dartmouth and/or Dartmouth.
“The payment of said restitution does not constitute an admission of any kind,” the agreement said.
Wilcox is also to meet with community members at an event organized by Rabbi Gray of Chabad at Dartmouth College.
Prosecutors can bring the felony charge forward again if Wilcox does not meet the conditions of the agreement.
Hanover police Lt. Michael G. Schibuola said Tuesday the matter remains under investigation, but Wang has not been charged at this time.
“He was part of the original investigation and we’re taking another look at it based on new information,” Schibuola said. "It’s still an open investigation and we’re following up on it.”