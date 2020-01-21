EPPING -- A Seacoast woman who allegedly caused a fuel tanker crash in December that spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline has been arrested, charged with two felonies.
According to New Hampshire State Police, Desiree Gulyban, 25, of Hampton was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of felony reckless conduct and second-degree assault.
On Dec. 16, Gulyban was driving a 2003 Volvo S60 when it veered from the left overtaking lane into the right lane, colliding with the tanker as it did so, police said. The impact forced the tanker off the road, police said, causing it to overturn. The car crashed into a guardrail in the median.
"The crash caused the tanker to leave the roadway and overturn in the wood line, spilling over 6,000 gallons of the nearly 11,000 gallons of fuel that was being transported," state police said.
The resulting response and cleanup closed the east-west artery for nearly 10 hours as firefighters and environmental experts struggled to contain the spill that involved a leak of fuel into the wetlands beside the highway.
State police said that as a result of Gulyban’s actions, the tanker driver, Jeffry Beaulieu, 28, of New Boston, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
"Environmental assessment and cleanup of the fuel remains ongoing, and is expected to last several months to a year," state police said.
The tanker truck was a 2007 Heil owned by JP Noonan Transportation.