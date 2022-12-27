A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on Thursday, Healey’s office said. Reyes and Panepinto were arraigned in Wareham District Court while Finley was arraigned in Brockton District Court.