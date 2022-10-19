Hells Angels headquarters

Las Vegas and Henderson police raid the Hells Angels headquarters on East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The last of eight men recently indicted on racketeering charges in connection with a May highway shooting that injured members of a rival motorcycle group was booked into jail on Monday. 

 K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The last of eight men recently indicted in a Hells Angels racketeering case was booked Monday into the Clark County Detention Center in connection with a highway shooting that injured members of the rival Vagos Motorcycle Club.

Rayann Mollasgo, 41, is an associate of the motorcycle group, also called a “hangaround,” according to a September grand jury indictment. He was booked into the detention center on Monday and is currently held on a $250,000 bail, jail records show.