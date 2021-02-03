A fire dispatcher is facing three felony counts of second-degree assault for what police say was a series of attacks on his girlfriend.
Colby Howard, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought forward last week by a Cheshire County grand jury. Howard appeared in court Wednesday via video with his attorney, Richard Guerriero.
Howard was arrested in August after the woman came forward to police.
Howard was hired in 2017 as a dispatcher for the Southwestern New Hampshire District Fire Mutual Aid dispatch center, which serves several communities in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. He is also a volunteer firefighter in Spofford and the son of Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard.
According to the affidavit written by New Hampshire State Police Trooper Kevin Pratt, the woman said that Colby Howard frequently hit her in the stomach, or on the back of the head throughout their four-year relationship. She told police that he did that so the bruises would not be visible to others.
The alleged victim said that Colby Howard choked her so frequently that she sought medical attention for fear of brain damage, though she didn’t tell anyone about the abuse, Pratt wrote in the affidavit. The woman told police she suffered a mini stroke three years ago.
The woman was prompted to go to police after a July incident in which Colby Howard allegedly choked her at his Spofford home, once with a pair of pajama pants wrapped around her head, and once with his hands, for 30 and 20 minutes, respectively.
During the prolonged incident, Howard allegedly got out a shotgun, loaded it, and put the barrel in his mouth, threatening to kill himself.
According to Pratt’s affidavit, Howard told the victim over the years that she would never be brave enough to tell anyone about the abuse, and if she did, no one would believe her.
The woman presented Pratt with three cell phones she used to take photographs to catalog the abuse. Guerriero said in court on Wednesday he will be filing motions to get access to the cellphones.