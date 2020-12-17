A report of a Firebird engulfed in flames in Hampton during Thursday’s nor’easter ended with the arrest of the driver, who allegedly denied she was the one behind the wheel.
Alicia Leonardi, 38, of 147 Ashworth Ave., Hampton, faces misdemeanor charges of driving after suspension or revocation and making a false report to law enforcement after authorities responded to the area of Exeter Road and Timber Swamp Road around 3:48 a.m. to investigate a car fire.
Police arrived to find an unoccupied red 1997 Pontiac Firebird in flames. Police said officers discovered footprints leading from the car toward the woods just south of the scene.
According to police, Leonardi told officers that someone else had been driving the car, but they determined she was the driver, her license was under suspension, and no others were involved.
Police also learned that Leonardi had been convicted of driving after suspension in the Hampton Circuit Court on Aug. 5.
No injuries were reported. Hampton fire crews and New Hampshire State Police also responded to the scene.
Leonardi was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on Feb. 16, 2021.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Hampton police at 929-4444. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 929-1222.