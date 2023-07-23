Suspected arson attack at a bar in San Luis Rio Colorado

Eleven people died and four others were injured after a fire erupted at a bar close to Mexico's border with the United States, prosecutors said, adding that they suspect a person hurled a firebomb at the bar after getting kicked out.

The blaze started sometime after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Beer House, in the Mexican town of San Luis Rio Colorado, prosecutors in Sonora state said in a statement. The bar appears to be located about 250 feet from the Mexico-U.S. border and the city of San Luis, Ariz.