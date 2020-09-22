The Strafford County Attorney’s Office is investigating alleged criminal conduct by a fired Dover police officer.
Ronald “R.J.” Letendre, 47, was terminated last month after an internal investigation by the Dover Police Department. That investigation was sparked by public outrage after Letendre was accused of breaking four of his wife’s ribs during an off-duty fight in Rollinsford on July 10.
Strafford County Attorney Thomas Velardi confirmed Tuesday that his department is investigating potential criminal wrongdoing by Letendre based upon what Dover police discovered during their internal investigation.
“In the course of conducting a very thorough investigation, Dover police learned information they thought should be investigated by the Strafford County Attorney’s Office,” Velardi said.
Letendre, a former mixed martial arts fighter, called local police during the fight and his wife, Sarah Letendre, 35, was arrested. She was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and discharge paperwork shows that she had closed fractures of multiple ribs on her left side.
Sarah Letendre was stopped by Rollinsford police just hours later on July 11, accused of violating a restraining order. She fled the scene but later turned herself in and was arrested a second time.
Sarah Letendre was charged with simple assault for allegedly scratching and biting her husband during the domestic argument, obstructing the report of a crime, resisting arrest, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer and breach of bail conditions.
The Merrimack County Attorney’s Office took over the charges against Sarah Letendre in July. Those charges were dropped.
Merrimack County attorneys will also not pursue any criminal charges against R.J. Letendre related to the July 10 incident.
Velardi said that, after he is finished reviewing the facts, charges might be filed directly, or they could be sent to a grand jury for indictment. He could not say what criminal allegations his office is looking into, but that the Merrimack County Attorney’s Office completely handled the July 10 incident between R.J. and Sarah Letendre.
R.J. and Sarah Letendre have two small children, and they have agreed on a temporary parenting plan where each parent has custody rights but they are scheduled to be in court on Friday afternoon because R.J. Letendre is objecting his wife’s intent to relocate, according to court paperwork.