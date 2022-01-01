Five dirt bikes were stolen from Nault’s Powersports in Windham early Saturday, the same shop from which several dirt bikes were stolen in May.
According to a news release from the Windham Police Department, an alarm summoned police to the shop on Range Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the shop’s doors and windows were broken. Surveillance video from the shop showed five men smashing the window with rocks just before officers arrived, according to Windham police. Three men went into the shop through the broken window, according to police, using bolt cutters to slice through a cable that locked several bikes together.
The men wheeled five dirt bikes out of the shop, police said the surveillance vide showed. Police said one of the men also took several helmets. One man came back into the shop to pick up the bolt cutters, police said.
A Nault’s employee said multiple dirt bikes were missing.
The stolen dirt bikes are valued at more than $50,000, police said. Windham police say six people were involved, apparently men in their late teens to early 20s.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Jessica Flynn at the Windham Police Department, and ask neighboring residents who may have security cameras to review their footage from early Saturday morning.
The same store was burglarized in May 2021. Five dirt bikes worth $33,000 were stolen.