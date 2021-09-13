Three Manchester people were arrested on Friday and five young children were taken from their center city apartment, where police say they found them living in deplorable conditions.
According to a statement issued Monday, Manchester police found trash covering the floor, flies and bugs crawling on ceiling and walls, apparent feces near a crib and moldy food where children slept.
Police said the five children -- aged 2 to 6 -- were living at 190 Spruce St., Apt. No. 2. After police entered the apartment, they determined it was unsafe for children. Emergency responders took them to Elliot Hospital for treatment. Police contacted children protection workers with the state, and they are now in a safe living condition, said police spokesman Heather Hamel.
Police arrested three adults on misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child:
Alicia Washok, 37, also charged with resisting arrest.
Her husband, Eddie King, 44.
Her mother, Lori Harmon, 62, also charged with resisting arrest.
Police said they were alerted to the apartment by the property manager; he was trying to fix a leak, but tenants refused to give him access.
"From the outside, officers could see a swarm of bugs and flies hovering around the exterior second floor apartment windows and when they went up to the door they smelled a distinct stench coming from the unit," police said in a statement.
Washok would not cooperate with police and did not let them inside the apartment. At one point, a child came out covered in filth and emanating a bad odor, prompting officers to tell her the law gives them a right to enter the apartment, police said. Hamel said the investigation continues and more charges may be issued.