A man wearing a bulletproof vest and heavily armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun killed five people and wounded two children after firing a hail of bullets into a neighborhood in southwestern Philadelphia on Monday night, authorities say.
Police are still searching for a motive into why the shooter opened fire in a portion of the city's Kingsessing neighborhood shortly before 8:3o p.m. Responding officers set off on a foot chase with a 40-year-old man who they say fired at them during the pursuit, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a news conference from the scene Monday night.
"At this point, we don't see a connection to any of the victims and the shooter," Outlaw said.
When the suspect was cornered and surrendered, police found "multiple magazines" of ammunition on his bulletproof vest, as well as a police scanner, they said. A second person taken into custody is believed to have picked up a gun and fired toward the shooter, Outlaw said.
The five who were killed are all men, and range between 20 and 59 years old among those identified, Outlaw said; one of the unidentified victims is believed to be between 16 and 21. The two injured children, ages 2 and 13, were in stable condition late Monday, she said.
Police initially said the number of victims was eight, before updating the total to four. Several hours later, police found a fifth person dead in his living room on 56th Street, with investigators confirming that the death was linked to the mass shooting, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
"We're doing everything we can to figure out the 'why' behind this happening," Outlaw told reporters from the scene Monday. She added, "At this point, all we know is that this person left their home and decided to target individuals."
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) said he was "horrified" by the reports of the shooting, writing condolences to the victims on Twitter. "This devastating violence must stop."
The shooting in Philadelphia is the fifth mass killing this year that involved an AR-15-style firearm, according to a Washington Post analysis, and is the latest incident to highlight the scourge of mass shootings in the United States. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. Highland Park suspect Robert Crimo Jr. is accused of using an AR-15-style rifle to kill seven people and injure dozens more.
As of Sunday, Philadelphia had registered 212 homicides in 2023, a 19 percent decrease from the same period last year, according to data from the municipal government.
Monday's mass killing appears to have been the country's 28th with a gun this year - a trend Kris Brown, president of the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, called "a uniquely American crisis."
"Gun violence shouldn't be as American as the 4th of July. But the tragic reality is the July 4th weekend is often our country's deadliest peak in gun violence," Brown said in a statement. "Already, 2023 is on track to set the record for the highest number of mass shootings of any year in U.S. history."
President Biden invoked the Philadelphia shooting and last year's mass killing in Highland Park, Ill., in a statement Tuesday that called on congressional Republicans to "come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms that the American people support."
Biden, who supports a federal ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, has struggled to enact his vision in a divided Congress where many Republicans balk at restricting gun access. Biden praised state and local leaders such as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering (D) for working together to pass state-level bans.
"Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence," Biden wrote.