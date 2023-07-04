Download PDF philadelphia-1stld-writethru_9b59fe9c-1a88-11ee-95c9-685b6f07f0cf.pdf

A man wearing a bulletproof vest and heavily armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun killed five people and wounded two children after firing a hail of bullets into a neighborhood in southwestern Philadelphia on Monday night, authorities say.

Police are still searching for a motive into why the shooter opened fire in a portion of the city's Kingsessing neighborhood shortly before 8:3o p.m. Responding officers set off on a foot chase with a 40-year-old man who they say fired at them during the pursuit, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a news conference from the scene Monday night.