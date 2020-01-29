MANCHESTER — Five Manchester police officers were assaulted during five separate incidents this past fall, according to information obtained in recently issued indictments.
The Hillsborough County Superior Court indictments name eight people who are facing felony or enhanced misdemeanor charges in connection to the incidents, which took place in October and November. Five of those eight are either homeless or list the New Horizons shelter as their address.
Four people were arrested in one incident, a brawl that took place on Lowell Street on Oct. 25, which involved a stabbing and baseball bat assault, police say. According to police reports at the time, the crowd became agitated and hostile to police.
Oliuj Quinonez, 40, 272 Lowell St., faces a felony of charge of resisting arrest, serious bodily injury, stemming from his arrest by officer Daniel Richmond. Indictments allege that Quinonez pulled away as Richmond tried to arrest him, which led to a tear in Richmond’s bicep muscle.
Quinonez and three others — Gina Quinonez, 33, of the same address, Koda Seace, 26, of 290 Main St. in Franklin, and Samantha Solesky, 30, who is homeless — are charged with riot, which carries a felony designation because of Richmond’s injury. They also face other charges stemming from the incident.
Following are descriptions of the other indictments:
Levi Coltey, 21, who is homeless, is charged with hitting officer Joseph Esposito in the face on Oct. 27 as well as biting his forearm and scratching him.
Matthew Davis, 29, who is homeless, is charged with striking officer Robert Harrington on Nov. 5 as Harrington was loading him into a police van.
Nathan Devine, 32, whose address is the New Horizons shelter, is charged with striking officer James Pittman in the face on Nov. 26.
Michael Smith, 21, who is homeless, is charged with smearing blood on the arm of officer Robert Gravelle while being arrested.
Davis, Devine and Smith face an enhanced charge of simple assault against a police officer, which carries a term of 2 to 5 years of incarceration.
Indictments also list an alleged assault of a police officer in May 2018. Jacob Freeman, 21, of 347 Hayward St. faces two enhanced simple assault charges. He is charged with kicking officer David Labbe in the chest and punching officer Jennifer Lever in the face. Freeman is also charged with second-degree assault in connection with an alleged choking that allegedly took place that day.