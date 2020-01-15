CONCORD -- Five Pakistani businessmen have been charged with running front companies that violated U.S. export laws and obtained U.S.-made products for their country's nuclear program, federal prosecutors in Concord announced on Wednesday.
The effort led to illegal exports of products from 29 American companies, including three from New Hampshire, authorities said.
The five, who live in Pakistan, Canada, Hong Kong, and England, are associated with the front company Business World, located in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, according to a statement released by Scott Murray, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.
They are charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 and conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States. A federal grand jury indicted the five, who range in age from 82 to 41, in October.
The indictments were unsealed late Tuesday.
Located in south Asia, Pakistan has nuclear weapons, and officials said the charges reflect ongoing counter-proliferation efforts on behalf of federal law enforcement.
The indictments allege the defendants operated an international procurement that funneled the goods to the country's Advanced Engineering Research Organization and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.
Both organizations are on the U.S. Commerce Department's Entity List, which imposes license requirements for organizations whose activities are deemed contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.
The indictments allege 38 separate exports over a five-year time frame and the involvement of 29 different U.S. companies. None of the companies is suspected of having been complicit in the illegal exports.
“Federal export control laws are vital tools that help prevent items from being exported overseas where they could be used in ways that can jeopardize our national security,” Murray said in a release. “In order to protect the safety and security of the American people, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify those who violate these important laws."
The five are: Muhammad Kamran Wali, 41, of Pakistan; Muhammad Ahsan Wali, 48, and Haji Wali Muhammad Sheikh, 82, both of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; Ashraf Khan Muhammadof Hong Kong; and Ahmed Waheed, 52, of Ilford, Essex, United Kingdom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.