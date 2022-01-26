Family members of two women who were brutally murdered in Strafford County five years ago still have many unanswered questions as they reflect on the lives of their loved ones this week.
Christine Sullivan, 48, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32, were stabbed to death on Jan. 27, 2017, at 979 Meaderboro Road in Farmington. Sullivan was living at the home with her boyfriend, Dean Smoronk.
Pellegrini, of Barrington, was staying with Sullivan as Smoronk traveled to Cape Coral, Fla., to check on a second home and spend time with a second girlfriend.
Timothy Verrill, 39, of Dover, is charged with the killings. He has been behind bars since he was arrested on Feb. 7, 2017, for the murders and falsifying physical evidence.
Christine Sullivan’s brother, Jeff, said Wednesday that he, his son and his mother plan to quietly celebrate his sister’s life this upcoming weekend.
“I still can’t believe it’s been five years and I can’t believe there is no closure,” Jeff Sullivan said. “There’s never been a conviction and there’s still so many unanswered questions in my mind.”
Jeff Sullivan said officials in New Hampshire have let his family down with the handling of the prosecution, but he can still smile thinking of Christine’s life here on Earth.
“She had a very dynamic personality. She was photogenic and she loved to bring that out in other people,” Jeff Sullivan said.
Jeff Sullivan said Christine was also a terrific fundraiser for good causes while living in Florida, explaining it was hard to turn her down when she believed in raising money for something.
Based on email conversations she had at the time, Christine Sullivan was trying to leave Smoronk, a convicted drug dealer, before she was killed.
Pellegrini was also looking to leave the lifestyle she was living, which included drug use and drinking, according to her family members.
Michael Pellegrini said Wednesday that his daughter, who had two children, was texting in the days leading up to her death, telling family members she missed her kids.
“She was ready to ask for help, but she didn’t have a place to stay,” Michael Pellegrini said.
Michael Pellegrini said his daughter struggled with her addictions, which she tried to keep secret from her family.
“She wanted the house, the white picket fence, the whole thing,” Michael Pellegrini said. “But she was always struggling.”
Prosecutors claim that Verrill killed Pellegrini on the same night he killed Christine Sullivan because he thought Pellegrini was a police informant.
Verrill was put on trial in 2019, but a mistrial was declared after it was discovered state police failed to disclose pertinent evidence during their investigation.
The issue arose for the first time on Oct. 23, 2019, when Verrill’s attorneys, Julia Nye and Meredith Lugo, informed prosecutors they had learned about emails Trooper Stephen McAulay of the State Police Major Crimes Unit received that might include evidence that could exonerate Verrill.
Nye and Lugo told the court they had spoken with a person named Monique Cote, and she provided two emails from her to McAulay. There was also a recorded interview with Cote.
Cote told investigators that Sullivan had communicated concern that Smoronk was going to kill her.
Although prosecutors denied having previous knowledge of these emails, Nye and Lugo argued Smoronk had a motive to kill Sullivan so he could expand his drug business in New Hampshire with a local motorcycle club.
Shortly after the mistrial, Smoronk was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking.
According to the online inmate locator for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Smoronk was released on Jan. 7 of this year.
Meanwhile, Verrill and his attorneys have appealed to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. They claim putting their client back on trial would violate the U.S. Constitution “because the retrial would violate the defendant’s rights under the Double Jeopardy Clause.”
Verrill’s defense team wants the charges against their client dropped.
On Dec. 6, the state Supreme Court issued an order that states the prosecution’s brief in support of a retrial must be filed on or before March 21.
Any reply brief must be filed on or before April 11.
After the mistrial was declared, State Police Col. Christopher Wagner issued a statement that said they extend their sympathy and regret to the families of Sullivan and Pellegrini.
“We are accountable to the people of our state to ensure that our work meets the highest standards of law enforcement integrity and professionalism,” the statement said.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward could not be reached for comment on Tuesday or Wednesday.