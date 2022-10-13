Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz capital murder trial verdict

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz reacts as he is seated at the defense table for the verdict in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., on October 13, 2022.   

 Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun/POOL VIA REUTERS

A Florida jury on Thursday decided to spare Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people in 2018 at a high school in the city of Parkland, from the death penalty, instead calling for life in prison.

Some family members of victims shook their heads in the Fort Lauderdale courtroom as the jury rejected the prosecution's request for the death penalty for Cruz in one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, determining that aggravating factors were outweighed by mitigating circumstances.