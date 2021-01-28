A 75-year-old Florida man has been charged with exposing himself to a sales associate while looking at mattresses at the Sleep Number store in Salem.
Eric Jacobs of Fort Myers, Fla., was indicted this month on one felony count of indecent exposure and lewdness for the incident, which allegedly occurred last October inside the Sleep Number at the Mall at Rockingham Park.
According to a Salem police affidavit, the female sales associate told investigators that Jacobs came into the store on Oct. 10 looking for a mattress.
“During the conversations, Jacobs would climb in and out of the beds. When Jacobs did this, he would slowly and exaggeratedly spread open his legs,” officer Christopher Markey wrote in the affidavit.
Jacobs, who was reportedly wearing “very short running shorts” and no underwear, allegedly exposed his genitals while making the movements.
When police asked her to elaborate on her description of the exaggerated action, the sales worker explained that Jacobs would “pick his leg up and lift his knee high and spread his legs open to get in and out of the bed,” Markey wrote.
The store worker told police that she felt uncomfortable during the interaction.
“Jacobs did this behavior several times during their interaction. Jacobs also asked … what the best number for sex was,” Markey wrote.
Jacobs told police that he was at the store shopping for a mattress for his “RV.”
He stated that he lived in Florida and would be heading home the next morning following a going away party thrown by his family, the affidavit said.
The indictment alleges that Jacobs exposed himself “under circumstances which he should have known would likely cause affront or alarm.”
According to authorities, the indictment was elevated to a felony because he was convicted of open and gross lewdness for similar conduct in a case in Concord (Mass.) District Court in 1993.
If convicted of the new felony charge, Jacobs faces 3½ to 7 years in prison and a $4,000 fine.