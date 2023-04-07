A Florida man was arrested for dragging a trooper while fleeing authorities late Thursday, New Hampshire State Police said Friday.
Michael Anthony Arrington, 28, of Orlando, was charged with two counts of reckless conduct, second-degree assault, three counts of disobeying an officer, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of liquor, driving under the influence of liquor and operating after revocation or suspension.
State Police learned Arrington’s vehicle had fled from the Portsmouth Police Department on Islington Street about 10 p.m. A trooper about five minutes later spotted the 2014 Audi Q5 with Florida plates parked at the Shell gas station located at 786 US Route 1 Bypass North.
The driver started the vehicle at the gas pumps and accelerated out of the parking lot, dragging a trooper for a short distance, authorities said.
The Audi fled at a high rate of speed while not using any exterior lights. The car headed into Kittery, Maine, and the troopers lost sight of it. Kittery police briefly spotted the vehicle and then also lost sight of it.
State Police soon after located the car driving south on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth minutes after the trooper was dragged. The driver turned off the car lights and fled at a high speed before he was eventually stopped with the help of additional troopers.
The trooper who was dragged sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital and released.
Authorities said they determined Arrington was impaired and had originally provided a false identity. He refused using a bail commissioner and was held in custody at the Rockingham County House of Corrections.