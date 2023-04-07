Police pursuit

State Police stop a Florida vehicle involved in a police pursuit in Portsmouth on Thursday.

 COURTESY OF STATE POLICE

A Florida man was arrested for dragging a trooper while fleeing authorities late Thursday, New Hampshire State Police said Friday.

Michael Anthony Arrington, 28, of Orlando, was charged with two counts of reckless conduct, second-degree assault, three counts of disobeying an officer, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of liquor, driving under the influence of liquor and operating after revocation or suspension.