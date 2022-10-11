A Florida man will spend at least a decade in state prison for stealing nearly $500,000 from a 97-year-old New Hampshire woman.

Michael R. Smith, 60, of Avon Park, Florida, was sentenced in Strafford County Superior Court to 10-to-20 years in prison for two felony convictions of theft by unauthorized taking. He also received an equivalent sentence for three additional counts of attempted theft by unauthorized taking, with that sentence suspended until 10 years after his release from prison.