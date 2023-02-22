Aftermath of a shooting in the Pine Hills suburb of Orlando

Luana Munoz of Orlando’s NBC affiliate reports at the Orlando Regional Medical Center after a gunman opened fire Wednesday on two television journalists reporting on a murder scene in the Pine Hills suburb of Florida.

 REUTERS

A television journalist covering gun violence and a 9-year-old girl nearby were shot and killed in Orange County, Fla., Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said. Another journalist from the same network, Spectrum News 13, was also shot, as was the girl’s mother. Both were taken to the hospital, where they were being treated as of Wednesday evening.

The journalists were at the scene of a homicide of a woman in her 20s from earlier in the day when, police said, the gunman returned to the site of the morning killing and opened fire again. He also targeted a nearby house, police said. In total, he killed three.