A man accused of robbing a bank in Massachusetts was arrested Saturday at a hotel in Salem, following a police chase that reached speeds of up to 130 mph, police said.
Police in Tewksbury, Mass., said Caio Costa, 25, of Methuen, Mass., was taken into custody at the La Quinta Inn in Salem.
According to Tewksbury police, on Saturday police were investigating an armed bank robbery which occurred on Friday, Sept. 25 at 5:54 p.m.
According to police, a man entered the Salem 5 Bank at 2171 Main St., armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the tellers. According to police the man had been identified as an alleged suspect in multiple bank robberies in the area over the last few weeks.
The man fled the Salem 5 Bank on a motorcycle, police said. Officers spotted the motorcycle after the robbery was reported and began to pursue it as it fled at a high rate of speed, but the pursuit was called off when speeds reached 130 mph on Interstate 93.
Shortly thereafter, police received a report of a motorcycle crash on the Andover/Lawrence line, where the driver reportedly fled on foot.
A search for the suspect was unsuccessful, though Tewksbury police located the motorcycle and the operator’s helmet with assistance from Lawrence police and the Massachusetts State Police.
Tewksbury police worked with the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force and located the home address of the suspect in Methuen, and later determined he was at the La Quinta Inn.
Salem police and members of the Southern NH SWAT Team located and arrested Costa, charging him with being a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire. According to police, multiple charges are pending for his alleged involvement in several armed robberies and the extradition process is underway to return him to Massachusetts.