BOSTON — Both Massachusetts state and local law enforcement did not have prior knowledge of the white supremacist group Patriot Front’s march last weekend, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a press briefing on July 5.
On July 2, members of the Patriot Front, a white supremacy group, marched through the streets of Boston. During their march, members of the group attacked Charles Murrell, a Black artist, at the intersection of Dartmouth and Stuart streets, near Copley Square. The attack resulted in cuts to Murrell’s head, eyebrow and one finger.
Murrell was transported to Tufts Medical Center to be treated, according to the Boston police report.
Currently, the FBI is one of several agencies that are now investigating the Patriot Front’s march. However, when asked why the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Boston Regional Intelligence Center did not know previously about the Patriot Front’s march, Joseph Bonavolonta, the lead Boston FBI agent said the FBI cannot monitor or track domestic groups or police ideology.
There is a threshold that needs to be met before the FBI can open up an investigation. There must be an existence of a potential federal crime, the threat or use of force or violence in conjunction with a social or political agenda, he said.
“Here we did not have intelligence ahead of time and did not, unfortunately, know they would plan to come here and disrupt our festivities. And there was not a specific bit of information that they intended to incite violence,” Wu said.
“Sometimes we’ve seen nationally with some of these groups, they’re really covert. They’re internationally going on Facebook to say ‘ten thousand of us are going to show up and you can follow us,’” said U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins who was also present at the press briefing.
Officials do not know how many members of the Patriot Front were from in-state or out of state, Attorney Rollins said. However, there has been information about the group’s activity in Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine.