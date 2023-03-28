Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Officer Michael Collazo points his weapon at the mass shooting suspect in The Covenenant School

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Officer Michael Collazo points his weapon at the mass shooting suspect in The Covenenant School, in a still image from body camera video in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. March 27, 2023. The video was redacted from source.  
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Officer Michael Collazo points his weapon at the mass shooting suspect in The Covenenant School, in a still image from body camera video in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. March 27, 2023. 
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Video released on Tuesday showed Nashville police officers firing multiple bullets into the suspected attacker in Monday's school shooting minutes after storming into the private Christian grade school with rifles and conducting a room-by-room search.

The six minutes of footage, taken from body-worn cameras from two of the responding officers, showed police clearing one classroom after another on the first floor before venturing up the stairs to the second floor.