A Dover man is facing burglary charges after police say a set of footprints in the snow helped them identify a suspect in a house break-in.
On Friday around 9 a.m., Dover officers spoke with residents of a Sandy Lane home who reported hearing a suspicious noise outside around 3 a.m. The following morning, the residents reported finding footprints in the snow outside their home, indicating someone had walked around the house.
According to police, officers also spoke with a neighbor who reported seeing a suspicious vehicle pull into several driveways in the neighborhood at approximately 5 a.m.. The homeowner gave police a description of the vehicle, along with a partial license plate number.
Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a separate residence on Sandy Lane for a report of suspicious activity at the home. Upon arrival, officers reported the home had been burglarized.
On Sunday around 8:30 p.m. an officer on patrol in the area observed a vehicle matching the description of the one seen on Sandy Lane. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Michael J. Skidmore, 33, of 10 Folsom Street, Apt. 3, Dover.
Detectives responded and interviewed Skidmore, who was arrested and charged with one count of burglary, a felony, for breaking into 49 Sandy Lane.
Skidmore refused bail and was due to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on Monday.