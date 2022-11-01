For nearly a half-century, the Lady of the Dunes held on to her secret.

After her battered, lifeless body was discovered on the sands of Provincetown, Mass., in the summer of 1974, investigators spent years canvassing neighborhoods, pouring over missing-persons cases, creating facial reconstructions out of clay and sketching age-regression drawings of the unknown woman they estimated was 25 to 30 years old. They even exhumed her body multiple times over the decades in repeated attempts to solve her mystery.