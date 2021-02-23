A judge has refused to reconsider his decision denying bail for a Massachusetts State Police sergeant accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
In an order released this week, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg denied Bryan Erickson’s attempt to get him to change his mind and allow the suspended state trooper to be released while he awaits trial.
Erickson, 38, of Groveland, Mass., is charged with second-degree assault, three counts of simple assault, disobeying a police officer, criminal trespass, and obstructing the report of a crime.
He was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at her residence in Exeter last month.
Honigberg had ordered that Erickson remain held on preventive detention, but defense attorney Hank Brennan filed a motion last week asking the judge to reconsider. Brennan argued that Erickson should be released from the Rockingham County jail and monitored through the county’s supervised pretrial release program.
County prosecutors objected to the motion.
In his order, Honigberg reaffirmed his belief that supervised release “would not be appropriate” in Erickson’s case, meaning he will remain behind bars.