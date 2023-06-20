For three months, Adam and Kayla Montgomery kept the lifeless body of Harmony with them as they moved about Manchester, sometimes homeless, according to a gruesome narrative detailing the police investigation into her murder.

During the time, they struggled to conceal the body of the 5-year-old girl as it decayed and emitted odors. At a shelter, Adam Montgomery wrapped it in garbage bags and hid it in a suspended ceiling, according to the probable cause statement released Tuesday.

