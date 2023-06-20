For three months, Adam and Kayla Montgomery kept the lifeless body of Harmony with them as they moved about Manchester, sometimes homeless, according to a gruesome narrative detailing the police investigation into her murder.
During the time, they struggled to conceal the body of the 5-year-old girl as it decayed and emitted odors. At a shelter, Adam Montgomery wrapped it in garbage bags and hid it in a suspended ceiling, according to the probable cause statement released Tuesday.
Montgomery also placed the body in an off-white and blue canvas bag with a hospital maternity ward logo and stored it in the freezer at an Elm Street pizza restaurant where he worked, the now-closed Portland Pie Company.
Finally, he brought the bag home to their Union Street apartment, where he tried to thaw it out in the shower and put it back in the Catholic Medical Center bag with lime, which aids decomposition.
"Kayla said that she also helped zip closed the CMC maternity bag," the narrative reads. "After the CMC maternity bag finally zipped shut, it went into the apartment freezer. Adam then cleaned up the bathroom with ammonia."
The 54-page narrative contains the most detail yet about the Manchester police investigation into the death of Harmony at age 5.
It relies mostly on the account of Montgomery's now-estranged wife, Kayla, who spoke at length with police in June 2022 and described the girl's death and the efforts to conceal the body.
Last month, a judge ordered the probable cause statement unsealed but delayed the release until Tuesday, after Montgomery's trial on weapons charges.
The filing also describes how Harmony died on Dec. 7, 2019.
How Harmony died
The family of five -- Adam and Kayla had sons aged 2 1/2 years and 10 months -- were living in a midsized sedan, a Chrysler Sebring, which they parked at the Colonial Village apartment complex on River Road in Manchester. They had been homeless since being evicted from their West Side home the day before Thanksgiving, according to the filing.
Both parents were using drugs. One person told police he sold the couple fentanyl and crack cocaine. And Harmony repeatedly had bathroom accidents in the car, which upset Adam.
On the morning of Dec. 7, they were driving to the Hooksett Road Burger King when Harmony had another accident.
“While Adam was driving he turned his body and delivered sets of three to four blows with a closed fist to Harmony’s face on three separate occasions over the course of a few minutes," the document reads.
She died shortly later, and Montgomery stuffed her body in a black and red Under Armour bag, according to court records.
Later that morning the car broke down at Elm and Webster streets, and Montgomery moved the bag and the family's other belongings to a friend's car.
Three months later, Adam had a friend rent a U-Haul van and drove it 33 miles. The van was identified going through tolls at the Tobin Bridge in Massachusetts before dawn on March 4.
"It's done," he told Kayla when he returned to the EconoLodge hotel room on Manchester's West Side where they were staying.
Harmony's body has never been found.
Earlier this month, a Hillsborough County jury found Montgomery guilty of six felony weapon charges that will land him in prison for decades. Kayla, who testified against Montgomery, is serving an 18-month prison sentence on perjury charges.